MEREWETHER diver Sam Fricker has heard the argument about focusing on a single event.
He disagrees and will tackle three different disciplines in as many days at his maiden Commonwealth Games.
Fresh from debuts at the World Championships and last year's Olympics, Fricker arrives in Birmingham full of confidence and comfortable with his busy program.
The 20-year-old, who began his career at Lambton Pool, kick starts with the men's synchronised three-metre springboard on Friday night (8:22pm, AEST), followed by the individual 3m springboard on Saturday and finishes with the 10m platform on Sunday.
"A lot of coaches and support staff believe competing in two events is a bad idea and you spread yourself too thin, get tired," Fricker told the Newcastle Herald.
"Everyone is unique and I disagree. I enjoy competing and I enjoy training. I find they really help each other. This year I've done both and I've had my best year ever."
Having won a national title together earlier this year, Fricker teams up with Shixin Li in what will be a straight-out final for the men's synchronised 3m springboard at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.
Fricker, a former student at Hunter School of Performing Arts, returned to the 3m springboard 12 months ago after Tokyo.
He again joins Cassiel Rousseau in the 10m platform, having finished 10th and fourth respectively at World Championships in Hungary last month.
"I was incredibly proud to represent my country at the Olympics [in 2021], but I felt like I had so much more to give and I didn't show the world what I was capable of," he said.
"To go out there [at worlds] and make it through the preliminaries and the semis and finish top 10 in the final, I was really happy with that.
"It gives me good confidence and a boost going into the Commonwealth Games."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
