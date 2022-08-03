NEWCASTLE Rugby League officials hope they have now landed on a grand final date for 2022.
After much shuffling of the schedule, mainly due to the impacts of wet weather on matches throughout the season, deciders look set to be played at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 11.
Sunday became the preferred option that weekend with Newcastle Hunter Rugby League community competitions due to have showdowns on the Saturday (September 10).
Newcastle RL chief executive Marc Glanville said they wanted to "avoid a clash".
Before the grand final was recently pushed back a week, Newcastle RL were forced to work around an NRL fixture at the same venue.
Glanville said the back-up option for the decider remains Saturday, September 17.
* THIS year's try-scoring race looks set to come down to the wire.
Central captain Cameron Anderson drew level with Maitland winger James Bradley over the weekend, crossing three times to reach 13 in total.
Butcher Boys teammate Kiah Cooper (11) also put himself in the frame with two rounds left to play after bagging four against the Bulldogs at Kurri on Saturday.
IN THE NEWS:
* CLUB championship points will be vital when leaders Maitland (80) host second-placed Macquarie (61) on Sunday.
The Pickers would essentially wrap up the title with victory in first grade, however, a Scorpions clean sweep leaves the door ajar considering they also have a catch-up game next week.
* SOUTHS winger Jacob Afflick has been suspended for one match.
Afflick, who was sent off, took the early guilty plea this week after being charged with a grade-two careless high tackle.
