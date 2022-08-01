Hotel mogul Jerry Schwartz has received an $18,000 bill associated with the restoration of the former Newcastle Post Office that he wasn't expecting.
The service provided was the removal of 1.28 tonnes of pigeon poo from the iconic 1903 building.
Advertisement
As part of their service, the poo busters provided Dr Schwartz with a series of photographs highlighting the recently cleaned surfaces throughout the cavernous building.
It is not known how the waste was disposed of.
The work was necessary for an inspection of the building by a heritage consultant, who visited last week. The heritage consultant's sign-off is necessary for a construction certificate to be issued.
It prompted Dr Schwartz to assure the Herald last week that he was committed to the building's restoration, despite a string of setbacks.
It is hoped that work to restore the 1903 building will commence in coming coming months.In addition to the pigeon poo removal, he faces a $100,000 bill to replace copper drainpipes that were recently stolen.
A further $200,000 needs to be spent repairing a section of the building's leaking roof.
The vision for the building includes an indigenous cultural centre in the basement, wedding retail outlets on the ground floor and a first floor function centre.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.