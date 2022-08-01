Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

More than a tonne of pigeon poo was removed from Newcastle Post Office building according to owner Jerry Schwartz

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:33am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerry Schwartz talks about the restoration of the former Newcastle Post Office in June 2021

Hotel mogul Jerry Schwartz has received an $18,000 bill associated with the restoration of the former Newcastle Post Office that he wasn't expecting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.