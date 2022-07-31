Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Homeless in the Hunter: the novelty of sleeping rough didn't last long for Lake Macquarie man Ian Herivel

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOWHERE TO GO: Becoming homeless can "happen overnight", says Lake Macquarie man Ian Herivel, pictured with his dog, Sidney. Picture: Marina Neil

IT started out as a way of getting away from his family for a bit, and turned into a two-year stint of being homeless.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Newcastle Herald journalist (on and off since 2003). Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.