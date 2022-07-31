To end homelessness we need a plan - that is the theme of this year's Homeslessness Week which starts today. As part of its annual campaign, Homelessness Australia is launching discussions within the sector about what the national plan needs to include. On the list is the shortage of social housing, which has shrunk from 4.8 per cent of all homes in Australia in 2011 to 4.2 per cent in 2021.