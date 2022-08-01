Newcastle Herald
PHILLIP O'NEILL: Hunter Valley coal mine owners reveal how NSW resources royalties go begging

By Phillip O'Neill
August 1 2022 - 12:08am
COAL HARD FACTS: Many Hunter mines are sending the benefits of high prices overseas in lieu of government super-profit royalties.

In April The Newcastle Herald published a table and a map showing ownership details for the Hunter's coal mines ('Future of Newcastle coal industry after renewable energy transition", Herald 3/4). The table and the map were the centrepiece in an article by journalists Donna Page and Gabriel Fowler. Their article is part of the Herald's Power and the Passion series on the future of the region's coal and power industries. The series is a finalist, deservedly, in the prestigious Kennedy Awards, the newspaper industry's annual showpiece of journalism excellence.

