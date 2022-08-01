My curiosity about the extent of overseas ownership of Hunter mining was prompted by the promotional advertising campaign on television launched by Glencore, the $180 billion Anglo-Swiss colossus, the biggest miner on the planet. I had seen a few Glencore ads on local TV, and then saw them regularly in Sydney last week. I was struck by the similarity in the tone of the ads with those launched by the big miners in 2010 in response to plans by the Labor government to impose a super-profits tax on Australian mining ventures.