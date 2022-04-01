Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

POWER AND THE PASSION: Future of Newcastle coal industry after renewable energy transition

Donna Page
Gabriel Fowler
By Donna Page, and Gabriel Fowler
April 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE than 2.78 billion tonnes of coal have been gouged out of the Hunter Valley since the year 2000, enough to fill Lake Macquarie more than three times over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.