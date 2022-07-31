Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Top-four teams Maitland, Central, Cessnock, Macquarie won by a combined total of 162-10 on Saturday

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
July 31 2022 - 8:00am
BREAK: Maitland's Matt Soper-Lawler during Saturday's 34-4 win over Souths at Townson Oval. Picture: Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Rugby League's top-four teams won by a combined scoreline of 162-10 on Saturday as Souths winger Justin Afflick was sent off for a high tackle.

