The Pickers maintained their competition lead with a 34-4 victory over Souths at Townson Oval, the Butcher Boys held on to second spot with a 56-0 trouncing of the last-placed Bulldogs at Kurri Sportsground, the Goannas stayed third after accounting for The Entrance 28-6 at Cessnock Sportsground and the Scorpions moved into outright fourth by dominating Wyong 44-0 at Lyall Peacock Field.