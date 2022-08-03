Newcastle Herald
NPL NNSW: Men's and women's grand finals set to be played as historic double-header at No.2 Sportsground on October 2, 2022

By Renee Valentine
August 3 2022 - 6:30am
Edgeworth were crowned 2020 NPLM NNSW champions at No.2 Sportsground in 2020. No finals were played last year due to COVID. Picture: Marina Neil

Northern NSW Football have announced its first-grade men's and women's NPL grand finals will be played as a double-header at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday, October 2.

