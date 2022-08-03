Northern NSW Football have announced its first-grade men's and women's NPL grand finals will be played as a double-header at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday, October 2.
It will be the first time the men's and women's premier matches have been played together. The men's championship decider will kick off at 2pm followed by the women's game at 5pm.
Edgeworth were the last men's team to be crowned NPL NNSW champions, beating Maitland 1-0 in 2020. Newcastle Olympic won the Women's Premier League grand final that year, beating Warners Bay 3-2.
No finals were staged last year due to COVID.
The grand finals for other grades of NPL Women will be played at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on October 1. The NPL Men's 18s and reserve-grade matches will also be played at the Speers Point facility on the same day.
The Northern League One grand final will be contested at Jack McLaughlan Oval on September 17.
** It has been great to see BarTV Sports covering all NPLW NNSW matches for the first time this year but many were disappointed when the clash between the two bottom sides - Mid Coast and New Lambton - in Taree last Saturday night did not get televised.
The Newcastle Herald has been told COVID was the culprit with a camera operator being struck down and a last-minute replacement unable to be found.
For the record, Tash Ruge, Evie Bobilak and Kirrilly Hughes all got on the scoresheet for Mid Coast, who won 3-1, and Imogen May scored for the Eagles. It was 17-year-old May's second goal for the season.
