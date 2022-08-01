Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets defender Kirsty Fenton is headed to the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica from August 10-28, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATIONAL DUTY: Toronto Awaba Football Club junior Kirsty Fenton is headed to the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup. Picture: Ann Odong, Football Australia

Kirsty Fenton has been named in the Australian team to compete at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.