Kirsty Fenton has been named in the Australian team to compete at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica this month.
The opportunity comes after the Blackalls Park 18-year-old had a breakout A-League Women's season for the Newcastle Jets with the versatile defender earning the club's rising talent award for her efforts.
Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney named her 21-player squad on Monday after the completion of a pre-tournament training camp in Mexico City.
Australia will feature in the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup for the first time since 2006 and have been drawn into Group A with Costa Rica, Brazil and Spain.
The Young Matildas' first match is against the host nation on August 10.
Fenton is a Toronto Awaba Football Club junior and plays for North West Sydney Koalas in NPLW NSW.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
