Frustrated Northern League One clubs weigh up move away from Northern NSW Football

Disillusioned Northern League One officials say they will recommend their clubs consider leaving the Northern NSW Football competition after the latest NPL promotion left them with nine teams and an uncertain path ahead.
Representatives from Belmont-Swansea, Toronto-Awaba, Cessnock and Kahibah told the Newcastle Herald that the second-tier men's clubs had received no information or consultation about their competition structure for next year and beyond, following the news last week of New Lambton's promotion to the 2023 NPL.
It means NNSWF has met its target of a 12-team NPLM but the future of other aspiring clubs is clouded because there is no time frame for a return of promotion-relegation. And given the extra fees and requirements of playing in NNSWF's competition, club officials are exploring their options.
Belswans coach Mick Stafford said the lack of communication from NNSWF on the issue was "disrespectful".
"There's been no correspondence about the vision for the next two to three years, and it's super difficult to plan ahead," Stafford said.
"Or do we go somewhere else and we know what we're doing? That's the option I'll put to my club. Whether we talk to Central Coast Football, Zone League Football, we've just got to do whatever's best for our club and players so they can get the best football content.
"As it stands, it will be a 16-game competition, and we've lost four games in two years, but the fees have remained the same. You are talking value for money, and that's gone out the door.
"Our ambition has always been that we are moving towards NPL and we've been ticking all the boxes. Credit to New Lambton, but where do we stand?"
Kahibah coach Mat Moncrieff said a "nine-team comp is embarrassing".
"There was consultation when Cooks Hill went up [in 2022], but they've made a decision about New Lambton without bothering to worry about what we're doing in second division," he said.
"Where's the three-year plan? What are we doing here? We are paying all this extra money. You pay less fees to Zone League and you get to win it back. If we have nothing to play for here [without promotion-relegation], we may as well go and play there."
Cessnock technical director Chris Stothard said: "I don't see a point in staying in the competition now. Are we going to sit stagnant with nine teams for the next three or four years until you bring in promotion-relegation?
"We were hoping that promotion-relegation would be the way we would go into [NPL], but now, no way. I would be bringing up to the club that I don't know why we wouldn't consider Zone League."
Toronto president Nathan Green said the league would "not be a great product next year with only nine teams".
"No matter what it is, you just want to get good value for money, and if we are down to a small group next year, then we are probably not going to get that," Green said.
"It's tough to get guys to fork out decent money every year to play, and we pay decent fees to [NNSWF], so if next season is a 16-game comp, it's a pretty tough sell."
Green hoped NNSWF could come up with a more desirable outcome, possibly with the addition of another team.
