Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Birmingham 2022: Team Hunter at Commonwealth Games day 5

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 3 2022 - 1:21am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINALS: Abbey Harkin. Picture: Getty

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has completed her maiden Commonwealth Games campaign by featuring in finals for each of her four individual events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.