Birmingham 2022: Team Hunter at Commonwealth Games day 5

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has completed her maiden Commonwealth Games campaign by featuring in finals for each of her four individual events.
Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay, finished fifth in the women's 100 metre breaststroke decider in Birmingham on Wednesday (AEST).
She finished strongly after being last at the turn at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, eventually stopping the clock in one minute, 7.47 seconds (1:07.47).
The 24-year-old, now based in Brisbane, was again less than half-a-second off the podium with fellow Aussie representative Chelsea Hodges third (1:07.05).
South Africa went one-two courtesy of Lara van Niekirk (1:05.47) and Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:06.68). England's Molly Renshaw (1:07.36) was fourth.
Previously on the program Harkin made deciders in the 50m breaststroke (seventh), 200m breaststroke (fifth) and 200m individual medley (fifth).
She was 0.42s off a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke.
Elsewhere on day five of the Commonwealth Games, Souths striker Mariah Williams helped Australia overcome New Zealand 1-0 in the women's hockey competition. Kaitlin Nobbs scored in the opening quarter.
Raymond Terrace Bowling Club member Natsha van Eldik opened the women's triples tournament with a 22-11 victory over Singapore at Victoria Park.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
