A MAN missing from North Sydney, who was believed to be in Newcastle, has been located safe and well.
The 71-year-old man was last seen boarding a north bound train at Lindfield Railway Station about 11.35am on Friday.
When he could not be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers attached to North Shore police area command, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. An appeal was made for Ndewcastle people to be on the lookm out for the missing man, who was seen getting off a train in the Hunter Regikon.
Following inquiries and a number of public appeals, the man was located safe and well in the Sydney CBD on Tuesday.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
INITIAL REPORT:
A GEO-TARGETING SMS has been issued for the Newcastle area, as police search for a Sydney man last seen at Newcastle railway station.
The man, 71, was seen boarding a northbound train at Lindfield Railway Station about 11.35am on Friday (July 29).
He was reported missing to police stationed at the North Shore Police Area Command who have established that he got off the train about 2.55pm on Friday and was last seen heading south towards Beresford Lane, Newcastle.
Both police and the North Sydney man's family members hold concerns for his welfare. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of medium build, with short grey hair on the sides, and a grey beard and moustache.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved navy jacket, dark tracksuit pants, and wearing a grey beanie and a face mask.
Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
