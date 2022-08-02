Newcastle Herald
NEWCASTLE: Police searched for the Sydney man missing for four days

August 2 2022 - 5:30am
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved navy jacket, dark tracksuit pants, and wearing a grey beanie and a face mask.

A MAN missing from North Sydney, who was believed to be in Newcastle, has been located safe and well.

