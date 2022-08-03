CARL Jenkinson played his most enjoyable football during four seasons at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.
Attacking. Fast paced. Free-flowing. Entertaining.
"The way Arsene got his teams to play, that is the sort of football I enjoy," Jenkinson said.
Nothing has changed.
Jenkinson, a right back who represented England and played nearly 100 games in the Premier League for Arsenal and West Ham, has joined the Jets on a two-year contract.
He witnessed first-hand during a loan spell with Melbourne City last season the up-tempo, attacking game the Jets played under Arthur Papas and was hooked.
"I had opportunities to keep playing back home, but I wanted to take this opportunity," Jenkinson said after training on Wednesday. "I felt like it was the right challenge for me.
"I came through at Charlton Athletic and they tried to play the right way. Then obviously at Arsenal, under Arsene Wenger, speaks for itself.
"That is what I am going to get here. I'm going to get a style of football that I am going to enjoy and contribute to. A big part of a fullback's job now is getting forward and contributing in attack as well."
As well as pedigree, Jenkinson brings experience to a squad that has an average age in the early 20s.
"As you get older, you realise that you have a bit of responsibility, especially if you have got experience in certain leagues, to try and help younger players," he said. "I have seen it all and hopefully I can help the young boys as much as I can - pass on as much information and experience.
"I'm still at a good age. Thirty is about your prime as a footballer. Probably a little bit towards the back end of it. These are two big years for me to try and get some of the best football out of myself."
Jenkinson played 22 A-League games for Melbourne City, including the grand final, which they lost 2-0 to Western United.
"The thing I like about the A-League is that the teams try and play football," he said. "They try and get the ball down and play the right way. There are some really good technical players. When you are playing for teams like that and against teams like that, it is enjoyable."
As well as the Jets' playing style, Papas overhauled the playing roster last season. They played fantastic football at times, but lacked consistency and finished ninth.
Jenkinson is confident of a better 2022-23 campaign, which starts with an F3 derby against the Mariners in Gosford on October 8.
"In the couple of days that I have been here, I have seen the makings of a group that is very together, a good group of lads," he said. "If you are going to be successful, everyone has to buy into it. I get the feeling we have that here.
"I was doing some running with the fitness coach today and watching training. The boys train at such a high intensity. You can tell that everyone is here to do well for themselves and the club.
"I'm here for the next two seasons going in the same direction as the manager and the boys. I wanted to settle and make this feel like home. You sign a two-year deal, you feel like you are buying into the project as well."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
