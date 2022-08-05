Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

School bus seatbelts: NSW government announces upgrade for Hunter routes almost a decade after Singleton death of Harry Dunn

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VEHICLES with seatbelts will serve Hunter school bus routes almost a decade after a Singleton crash that cost a young boy his life, the state government has announced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.