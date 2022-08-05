VEHICLES with seatbelts will serve Hunter school bus routes almost a decade after a Singleton crash that cost a young boy his life, the state government has announced.
Visiting Singleton on Friday, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the seatbelt upgrade would come to Singleton, Cessnock, Maitland and Port Stephens routes on the basis of the region's roads posing greater danger than other areas.
The news comes after the government's March announcement that all dedicated school buses on rural and regional bus contracts were outfitted with the safety devices two years ahead of schedule.
"This program has already ensured a safer trip to and from school for more than 200,000 students who often travel long distances on dirt roads," Mr Farraway said.
"That is why we are now extending the seatbelt program to 100 school buses in the Cessnock, Singleton, Maitland and Port Stephens areas following considered analysis of roads with higher risk ratings.
"This will deliver improved safety for school buses travelling long distances on unsealed roads and on roads outside urban areas with a speed limit of 80km/h and above.
"And of course, it will give parents more comfort knowing their kids are better protected when travelling to school."
The Hunter's push for school bus seatbelts dates back almost a decade, when nine-year-old Harry Dunn was killed in a Singleton crash.
Former premier and then NSW Transport Minister Gladys Berejiklian in 2013 pledged a $208 million spend over the next decade to supply the safety feature.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell on Friday said student safety was a priority, and the new measure would save lives.
"In March we announced that more than 2500 school buses in rural and regional areas had been fitted with seatbelts," Mr Layzell said.
"In the Upper Hunter Electorate that included 37 new buses which had seatbelts installed whilst a further 35 existing school buses were retrofitted with seatbelts."
"Today's announcement is great news for rural and regional families as it will deliver improved safety for school students travelling on school buses."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
