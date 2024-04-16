Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Heartbreaking': primary school canteen trashed in break-in

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The canteen was trashed in the school holidays. Pictures from Facebook

A PRIMARY school community is reeling after vandals busted their way into a canteen at Lake Macquarie and wreaked havoc.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.