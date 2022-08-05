EXECUTIVE chairman Shane Mattiske has dismissed suggestions that the Newcastle Jets' girls academy will be shut down but confirmed that a review of the club's elite pathway system was being undertaken.
Five Emerging Jets girls teams, from under-13s, compete in the NSW National Premier League 1 competitions in Sydney.
The boys (under-13s to 18s) also compete in Sydney but are in the second division.
Mattiske said the review, which is being conducted by new head of football Huss Skenderovic, was aimed at improving the academy and developing "a sustainable business model to underpin the programs".
The girls program has produced a host junior national team players and has also been a production line for the W-League squad, supplying 13 players last season.
Defender Kirsty Fenton is in the Young Matildas squad preparing for the FIFA under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica this month.
Josie Allan, Zoe Karipidis and Chloe Walandouw were part of the Junior Matildas squad which beat Vietnam 2-0 in the final of the ASEAN Football Federation under-18s championships in Indonesia on Thursday.
In a letter sent to parents of players in the girls program, Mattiske said the cost to the club of running both programs (girls and boys) was about $200,000 per annum.
Participants contribute $2500 a year each, which Mattiske said fell well short of revenue required to cover costs.
"I want to make it clear that the current discussions are focused on how this club continues to support elite girls and women's football within this community," Mattiske said in the letter. "In fact, the focus is on how the academy could be improved and made to be more sustainable. I've now heard several suggestions from people outside the club rumouring that the girls academy is being closed or cancelled. I can assure you that this is not the intention of the club."
After a meeting with Skenderovic earlier this month, many parents were of the belief that they had to raise sponsorship to ensure the girls program continued.
Mattiske refuted that proposition but said there were "challenges surround running an elite academy" and pointed out that the club did not receive financial support from other football or government bodies.
The boys and men's youth team programs are also under a review.
Angus Thurgate, Archie Goodwin and Noah James are the academy graduates in the A-League squad this season, but there is a concern that the system is not producing enough players.
There were eight players in the 2020-21 A-League squad who had come through the club's youth system and five from the academy.
The Emerging Jets (under-13s-18s) teams are in division two in Sydney. The top two in the club championship are promoted to division one. The Jets are currently third. The club academies from Sydney FC, Western Sydney and Central Coast are in division one.
Previously, the Emerging Jets played in NNSW competitions in the age group above and totally dominated, which was not conducive to development.
A source close to the situation said: "You need to have a long-term plan for football. Within 12-to-24 months, the Emerging Jets have the chance to be playing in the top competition in Sydney. That is the best environment for development. Then you will have players consistently coming through."
The Jets youth team (under-21's) and under-19s compete in the fourth-tier senior NPL competition in Sydney. When the Jets joined the NSW Football set-up, they were admitted in the fourth tier.
They are leading both grades (first grade and under-20s) but the standard is not at a level to prepare players for the A-League. Unfortunately, COVID has prompted a moratorium on promotion for the past two years.
However, Football NSW are about to sign off on a restructure, that would place the Jets in the third tier next season, with the chance for promotion in 12 months.
Youth teams from A-League rivals, Central Coast, Sydney, Western Sydney and Macarthur will be in the top tier next season.
The Mariners have a similar sized academy to the Jets and are the No.1 rated club in Asia for producing players.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
