Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets sign former Perth Glory midfielders Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes: A-League 2022-23

By Renee Valentine
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midfielder Callum Timmins has signed with the Newcastle Jets. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets have confirmed the signings of midfielders Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes as coach Arthur Papas continues a roster overhaul for his second A-League season in charge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.