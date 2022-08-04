The Newcastle Jets have confirmed the signings of midfielders Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes as coach Arthur Papas continues a roster overhaul for his second A-League season in charge.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week the Perth Glory pair had been linked to the Jets and their additions were announced by the club on Thursday.
The Jets have now welcomed 11 players through the door for a second campaign under Papas.
The latest additions come one day after Newcastle revealed their highest-profile signing in former England defender Carl Jenkinson on Wednesday.
Timmins and Stynes join the Jets from Perth, where they started their A-League careers.
Timmins is a No.10 and has made 44 A-League appearances, all for Glory.
He was selected in the A-League All Stars team which played against Barcelona at Sydney's Accor Stadium on May 25 and could help cover the void left by the departure of Daniel Penha to play in Asia.
The 22-year-old was born in England and was part of Birmingham City's youth system before his family moved to Australia in his teenage years.
Stynes, 23, has played 36 games in the competition and is also an attacking midfielder.
"We have followed both players over the last year so when the opportunity arose to bring them across we acted immediately, allowing us to secure two young talents who will be strong additions to our squad," Papas said.
"They have already had the chance to meet the squad and we are confident they will settle quickly and integrate positively into the environment."
The Jets finished ninth with 29 points, 10 adrift of the top six, last season. But the club are gunning for a finals return and their new recruits are hoping to help the Jets reach their goals while improving as footballers.
"I'm really excited for the new chapter in my career and after speaking to the boss he really gave me an insight into how I can push on both individually and collectively here at the Jets," Timmins said.
The new-look Jets had their first hit-out at McDonald Jones on Saturday night, going down 2-0 to Adelaide United in Australia Cup round of 32.
