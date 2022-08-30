Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Georgian playmaker Beka Dartsmelia adds new element to Jets' attack

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 30 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgian Beka Dartsmelia has signed a two-year deal with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Getty Images

NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas is confident that Georgian under-21 international Beka Dartsmelia will add a new dimension to the Jets' set piece.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.