Man dies in crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway, emergency crews remain on scene

A man has died following a single vehicle crash at Lake Macquarie.
Police said emergency crews were called to the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cooranbong about 1.20am on Wednesday May 8, following reports that a single vehicle had crashed.
The male driver died at the scene.
Police said in a statement the man was yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene has been established and officers from Lake Macquarie Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Changed traffic conditions remained in place as of 7am on Wednesday.
Live Traffic NSW reported that one of two southbound lanes remained closed on the motorway while the clean-up and investigation took place, near Cessnock Road.
Motorists are being warned to prepare to merge and allow extra travel time if they cannot avoid using the area as part of their route.
