Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Man dies in crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway, emergency crews remain on scene

May 8 2024 - 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police said in a statement the man was yet to be formally identified.
Police said in a statement the man was yet to be formally identified.

A man has died following a single vehicle crash at Lake Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.