Driver at centre of Greta bus crash case to face Newcastle court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 8 2024 - 11:20am, first published 6:30am
Brett Andrew Button, the driver at the centre of the Greta bus tragedy, is expected to face court in Newcastle today. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
THE DRIVER at the centre of the Greta bus tragedy will have his case mentioned in Newcastle court today.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

