Hunter Valley bus crash driver expected back in Newcastle court

THE GRETA bus crash driver is due back in Newcastle court on Wednesday, April 3, where it is expected he will be committed for either trial or sentence.
Brett Andrew Button last appeared at Newcastle court on March 13 where his defence solicitor Chris O'Brien read a statement to a waiting media pack.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about what happened that day, that night," he said.
"There isn't an hour that goes by where I'm not thinking of the families that have been affected by my actions.
"I truly feel for anyone involved including the emergency services.
"I am devastated by what has occurred, and for that I am truly and deeply sorry."
Button faces 89 charges stemming from the bus rollover at Greta, which killed 10 wedding guests.
Button has been on bail since he was released by a magistrate at Cessnock Local Court the day after the crash.
At his last appearance Magistrate Ian Cheetham ordered his bail conditions - including not to drink alcohol or drive - to continue.
Button is accused of being behind the wheel of a bus carrying passengers from a Wandin Estate wedding to the newlywed couple's hometown of Singleton when he lost control on the night of June 11, last year.
Ten people were killed when the bus crashed and hit a guard rail and 25 others were injured, including several members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club.
Button was initially charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and was later hit with a string of other allegations, including 10 counts of manslaughter.
The court previously heard that Button had said "fasten your seatbelts" just before the bus crashed.
The tragedy was Australia's worst road disaster in decades and sent shockwaves across tight-knit Hunter communities and the nation.
