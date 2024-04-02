Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter Valley bus crash driver expected back in Newcastle court

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2024 - 7:34am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE GRETA bus crash driver is due back in Newcastle court on Wednesday, April 3, where it is expected he will be committed for either trial or sentence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.