'I am truly, deeply sorry': Greta bus crash driver breaks silence

THE DRIVER at the centre of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash has broken his silence.
Outside Newcastle court, Brett Andrew Button said he thought about the night the tragedy unfolded on June 11 last year every hour of every day, after coming face-to-face with family members of those that died for the first time.
Defence solicitor Chris O'Brien read a statement from Button to a waiting media pack on Wednesday morning.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about what happened that day, that night," he said.
"There isn't an hour that goes by where I'm not thinking of the families that have been affected by my actions.
"I truly feel for anyone involved including the emergency services.
"I am devastated by what has occurred, and for that I am truly and deeply sorry."
Button faces 89 charges stemming from the bus rollover at Greta, which killed 10 wedding guests and sparked a major and traumatic emergency response.
Button was flanked by his legal team and supporters as he made his way into Newcastle court on the morning of March 13 in person for the first time.
He was led to a courtroom that was packed with family members of those that tragically died in the crash, including doctor Rebecca Mullen's loved ones, who had travelled from Singleton to be there.
Several investigating police officers were also seated in the public gallery.
Button, 59, sat silently in court as lawyers confirmed he was not yet ready to enter pleas to the charges.
"The situation is this Your Honour, an initial case conference has been held," Mr O'Brien told the court.
He said negotiations were continuing.
Mr O'Brien made a joint application with the prosecution to adjourn the matter to April 3, when it's expected that Button will be committed to Newcastle District Court for either trial or sentence.
Button has been on bail since he was released by a magistrate at Cessnock Local Court the day after the crash.
He had not been required to attend court in person since, and had not spoken publicly about the disaster, until today.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham ordered his bail conditions - including not to drink alcohol or drive - to continue.
Button is accused of being behind the wheel of a bus carrying passengers from a Wandin Estate wedding to the newlywed couple's hometown of Singleton on the night of June 11, last year.
Ten people were killed in the crash and dozens of others were injured, including several members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club.
Button was initially charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and was later hit with a string of other allegations, including 10 counts of manslaughter.
The court previously heard that Button had said "fasten your seatbelts" just before the bus crashed and hit a guardrail.
The tragedy was Australia's worst road disaster in decades and sent shockwaves across tight-knit Hunter communities and the nation.
