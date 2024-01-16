Greta bus driver now facing 89 charges after horrific Hunter Valley crash

The man at the wheel of a bus that crashed in the Hunter last year, killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others, remains on bail after serious new charges were leveled at him in court.
Brett Andrew Button now faces 89 counts, including 10 additional counts of manslaughter and a further 16 counts of drive furiously in motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham extended the bail conditions placed on him for his previous charges to his fresh counts, after the prosecution and defence agreed on that course of action.
Mr Button was previously excused from appearing in Newcastle Local Court when the matter was mentioned on Wednesday morning.
His solicitor Jemma O'Brien asked for him to be excused again on the next occasion if the matter was not to proceed to committal but Magistrate Cheetham said: "he has to be here".
Family members of young doctor Rebecca Mullen, who was tragically killed in the bus crash, travelled from Singleton to Newcastle court for the mention on Wednesday.
Mr Button is accused of driving a bus dangerously while carrying 35 people from a wedding at Wandin Estate Winery to the newly-married couple's hometown of Singleton late on the night of June 11 last year.
The court previously heard he allegedly said "fasten your seatbelts" just before the bus rolled and hit a guard rail at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive, Greta.
Mr Button was initially charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
Investigators gradually filed more charges in the time since then - he faced 69 counts before the latest were laid.
Many of the passengers were part of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club.
Mr Button was initially refused bail by police following his arrest, however was granted conditional release when he first appeared at Cessnock Local Court.
He has not entered any pleas.
The matter was adjourned to March 13.
