Greta bus driver now facing 89 charges after horrific Hunter Valley crash

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 17 2024 - 11:41am, first published 10:05am
Brett Andrew Button leaves Cessnock police station after being granted bail in June. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The man at the wheel of a bus that crashed in the Hunter last year, killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others, remains on bail after serious new charges were leveled at him in court.

