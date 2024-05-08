Guilty: Greta bus crash driver behind bars, manslaughter charges dropped

THE DRIVER at the centre of the Greta bus crash is behind bars after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of 10 wedding guests.
Ten manslaughter charges against Brett Andrew Button were dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday as part of a plea deal.
"Each of those charges is withdrawn, and accordingly dismissed," magistrate Caleb Franklin said.
The 59-year-old Button pleaded guilty to 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death and several other charges stemming from the tragic bus crash on June 11 last year, which killed 10 and injured dozens more.
Each manslaughter charge would have carried a maximum penalty of 25 years, while the maximum penalty for each dangerous driving charge is 10 years.
Nine passengers were seriously hurt in the crash and Button pleaded guilty to nine counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Family members in court wept as the names of those that died were read out, and Button was also visibly emotional as he replied "guilty" to more than 30 charges.
Ten negligent driving occasioning death offences, and multiple others, were listed as back-up charges. Others were listed as related.
A slew of other charges - as well as the 10 counts of manslaughter - were withdrawn.
Button was committed to Newcastle District Court on May 30, where he will appear by video link from custody, to be handed a sentence date.
Button was behind the wheel of a bus travelling from a Hunter Valley wedding to the newlywed couple's hometown of Singleton when it rolled on Wine Country Drive and slammed into a guard rail.
Family members of victims - including the parents and siblings of Singleton doctor Rebecca Mullen and Graham McBride, who lost his wife Nadene and only daughter Kyah - were in court on Wednesday.
Crash survivors and investigating police also watched on as Button admitted his guilt.
He has been on bail since the day after the bus crash, but was taken into custody on Wednesday after prosecutors made a successful application for him to be detained.
"There will not be any resistance, Your Honour," defence solicitor Chris O'Brien said.
Button was flanked by family members as he headed into court through a media scrum on Wednesday morning for the final time as a free man.
"The detention application is granted, bail is revoked and the offender is remanded in custody," Mr Franklin said at the end of the court proceedings.
"You'll need to go with the officers now."
Emotional scenes broke out in the crowded courtroom as Button said his goodbyes to his supporters - including his wife and daughter - and was taken to the police cells.
Button's remand warrant was endorsed for him to receive medical attention for his multiple health conditions while in custody.
In an unusual twist, the fact sheet that reveals exactly how the tragedy unfolded on the night of June 11 was not tendered to the court, and the details will remain off the court file and out of the public eye until Button faces sentencing.
The DPP argued the families at the centre of the tragedy needed time to review the horror details before seeing them in the media, a possible indication of how quickly the plea deal came together.
"I'm not of the view that would cause any prejudice to the offender," Mr Franklin said.
The Hunter Valley bus crash was Australia's worst road disaster in decades and sent shockwaves across tight-knit Hunter communities and the nation.
Rebecca Mullen, Zachary Bray, Tori Cowburn, Angus Craig, Kane Symons, mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride, and husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott, lost their lives.
Several were members of the Singleton community and the local Roosters AFL club.
