Newcastle Jets re-sign defender Taren King for third season of A-League Women: 2022-23

By Renee Valentine
September 1 2022 - 2:00am
Centre-back Taren King remains in Jets colours for the upcoming A-League Women's campaign. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets have announced defender Taren King will return for another A-League Women's (ALW) season as coach Ash Wilson continues assembling her 2022-23 roster.

