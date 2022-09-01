The Newcastle Jets have announced defender Taren King will return for another A-League Women's (ALW) season as coach Ash Wilson continues assembling her 2022-23 roster.
The experienced centre-back is the club's third signing for Newcastle's upcoming campaign. Co-captain Cassidy Davis will play her 10th season and teenager Lara Gooch has been signed on another scholarship deal.
King was a stand-out in her first season with Newcastle but was restricted to eight appearances last campaign due to a knee injury.
"Taren has been a vital part of our defence and having her re-sign to build on her solid performances last season was important for me and the club," Wilson said.
"Tactically, she reads the game very well and combines this with a quality passing range from the back."
The expanded ALW will start on November 18 with the addition of Western United.
Jets pre-season begins on October 14.
