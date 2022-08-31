Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets confirm another scholarship deal for rising talent Lara Gooch: A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
August 31 2022 - 3:30am
Lara Gooch made her A-League Women's debut with the Jets last season. Picture by Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets have announced home-grown product Lara Gooch has been re-signed for the upcoming A-League Women's (ALW) season on a scholarship deal.

