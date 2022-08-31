The Newcastle Jets have announced home-grown product Lara Gooch has been re-signed for the upcoming A-League Women's (ALW) season on a scholarship deal.
The 17-year-old midfielder made her ALW debut for the Jets last campaign against Melbourne Victory and was called on five times by Newcastle coach Ash Wilson.
Advertisement
"Lara is an exciting product of our women's Academy program," Wilson said.
"She regularly features in under-17 Australian training camps and matches. She made her A-League debut last season as a 16-year-old and demonstrated her potential in the opportunities she was given.
"She is a player who has technical quality and speed with and without the ball, which makes her a threat to opponents. "
The expanded ALW will start on November 18 with the addition of newcomers Western United. Jets pre-season begins on October 14.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.