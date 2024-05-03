Chasing riches with a $1 wine

"A lot of it was this Italian wine called Valpolicella and I thought what a great name for a dog. My father said we got such a good deal on the wine, that if you ever name a dog Valpolicella, make sure it's a good one. I waited and waited and then found one worthy, but without Tony training her and the way he looks after her; put it this way, she was born good, but she wouldn't be as good without his care and attention.