Super W trophy secured, now Leilani Nathan wants a Wallaroos starting spot

Leilani Nathan never expected her international debut to come so soon.
But, after making two appearances off the bench for the Wallaroos last year, the 23-year-old Hunter product was left wanting more.
Now, after being named in a 30-player Australian women's rugby union squad on Tuesday for the Pacific Four Series following a strong Super W campaign with champions NSW Waratahs, the power-packed flanker is determined to earn a starting spot.
The Wallaroos went into camp on Thursday with limited time to impress new coach Jo Yapp before their first Test against Canada in Sydney on May 11.
They then play the USA in Melbourne on May 17 before rounding out the series against New Zealand in Auckland on May 25.
Nathan made her Wallaroos debut in a 43-3 loss to the Black Ferns in Waikato on September 30 last year then was part of a 29-20 win over France in Dunedin on October 28.
"I was called in as a development player last year, just hanging around the girls then got called into the squad," Nathan told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was so surreal. I didn't think I could get there so quick. I didn't even think I would get there last year. It was amazing.
"It motivated me to work hard in the Super W season to make sure I could keep that spot because no one is guaranteed a spot in the squad. We all got calls last week whether we were in the squad or not. Luckily, I got the good news."
The call came before Nathan helped the Waratahs reclaim their Super W crown with a comprehensive 50-14 grand final victory over defending champions Fijian Drua in Brisbane on Sunday.
Getting the Super W trophy back was a driving force for the Tahs, who had 13 players named in the Wallaroos squad on Tuesday.
"New coach this year, which was a bit scary but we trusted him," Nathan said.
"He was very motivated to get the trophy back and so were the girls, so we just believed in the system and got it done."
The disability support worker was born on the Central Coast but relocated to Newcastle for her high school years.
She played rugby with Hamilton Hawks before moving to Sydney in 2020 to pursue a Super W career after earning selection in the Waratahs' train-on squad.
But Nathan had to wait until last year to crack Super W after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee playing for NSW Country in 2020.
"It was hard watching all of the girls continue to play, especially my twin [Nicole]," Nathan said.
"I watched her debut. I was like, 'Wow, I want to do that'. So it motivated me to get back and be the best I could and I guess I did that, getting straight into the Wallaroos squad by the end of the year."
After playing off the bench and out of position for the Waratahs in 2023, Nathan established herself as a starting player this Super W campaign.
"My goal was to come in and play with more confidence this year, because I wasn't real confident last year," she said.
"Coming off the back of Wallaroos games last year I came in with more confidence and to back myself.
"I started every game apart from the first round and played in my preferred position - No.6. Then Piper Duck was out for a bit so I had to fill in at 8, which was fine to me."
Yapp said on Tuesday her squad "was a good mix of experience and youth".
"I spoke to the head coach and my goal is to bring confidence into the Wallaroos," Nathan said.
"I did that with Super W and want to do that with Wallaroos because when I play with more confidence I play better, so just more confidence around the team and hopefully get a starting jersey.
"She's new too, so it will be good to see where we're at with her, get to know her better. That's the case for everyone. There's no preconceived ideas of how we play. She's been watching us through Super W season so it's good to have some fresh eyes on you and build from there."
Meanwhile, ACT Brumbies player Kyah Little is expected to come into the Hunter Wildfires starting side for their Jack Scott Cup clash with the Two Blues at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday after playing off the bench in a 29-5 win over Campbelltown last weekend.
