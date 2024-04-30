Nelson Bay flyer caps huge week with Walaroos selection

NELSON BAY flyer Maya Stewart has capped one of the best weeks of the winger's rugby career by being named in the Wallaroos squad for the Pacific Four Series.
Stewart was among 13 Waratahs in the 30 player squad for Tests against Canada, the USA and New Zealand next month.
Her selection followed a star performance, crossing for two tries, in the Tahs' 50-14 victory over Fiji Drua in the Super W final at Ballymore on Saturday.
NSW teammates Eva Karpani, Brianna Hoy, Bridie O'Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Atasi Lafai, Leilani Nathan, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Georgina Friedrichs and Caitlyn Halse also made the squad.
Leaney, Nathan and Morgan are also Hunter products. Melbourne Revels forward Ashley Marsters, who has played for the Hunter Wildfires in the past two season,
Stewart and fellow winger Desiree Miller bagged 24 tries between them during the Waratahs' unbeaten Super Rugby Women's campaign that culminated in the rout of two-time defending champions, the Fijian Drua, in Sunday's grand final.
The comprehensive eight-tries-to-two victory atoned for a shattering semi-final loss to the Pacific Islanders last year, a defeat that has driven the Tahs all season.
"The Super Rugby Women's competition has been really competitive and has given us a great opportunity to not only observe our managed group but up-and-coming players too," Wallaroos coach Yapp said in a statement.
"We feel the squad we have selected for the Pacific Four series gives us a good mix of experience and youth. We are really looking forward to getting into camp and kick starting the competition against Canada.
"We will also bring in 10 development players into the training squad for the first six days. It is important that we start to expose more players to that next level up. We won't know if they can take that step unless we give them the opportunity to do so."
The Wallaroos host Canada at Allianz Stadium on May 11 before shifting to Melbourne where they'll take on the USA at AAMI Park on May 17. Their final match of the series will be played in Auckland against New Zealand on May 25.
Stewart scored a hat-trick of tries in a 58-17 thumping of the USA in the corresponding series last year in Canada.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.