Hockey: Maitland lose star power for shot at second spot

Maitland will be without former Kookaburras star Simon Orchard and keeper Shaun O'Brien when they reach for second spot on the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ladder on Sunday against Wests.
The Rams are third on seven points heading into round eight and have the chance to leapfrog Wests (eight points) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre with victory in the 11.30am match.
Coach Matt Magann returns from missing last week's 1-1 draw with Norths with a hip injury but Maitland are otherwise down on strength. Orchard came off in the second quarter last week with a hamstring problem, while O'Brien has a shoulder injury after his players' player performance, which included saving a penalty stroke.
Striker Tom Magann is also out. He was red carded after full-time for dissent and copped a two-match ban. Norths had scored in the final minutes to equalise.
Wests beat Maitland 2-1 in round four and Matt Magaan said it was important to turn the tables on Sunday given the tight table battle with Norths and Souths also on seven points.
Norths take on last-placed Tigers at 4pm at Broadmeadow. Leaders Gosford (13) play Souths at 12pm at Wyong.
In the Newcastle women's premier league, Norah Head play Gosford on Saturday (2pm) at Wyong. The Regals v Uni match is on Tuesday night (7.45pm). The remaining teams have a bye.
