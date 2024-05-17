Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Sky Lab soars to take Scone Cup, plus Nathan Doyle's hopes on Saturday

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 17 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overfull wins the 2YO Inglis Challenge at Scone on Friday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Overfull wins the 2YO Inglis Challenge at Scone on Friday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Paul Perry-trained Sky Lab proved worth the wait after storming down the outside to win the Scone Cup (1600m) from near last on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.