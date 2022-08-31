It is hard to go past winning a grand final with her older sister as far as highlights go for long-serving Warners Bay defender Airlie Davis.
And, the 25-year-old centre-back hopes to repeat the feat in what has been a break-out year for both the Panthers as well as herself.
Davis was honoured with a special presentation for 100-plus games with Warners Bay on Saturday night ahead of their round-20 clash with Maitland at John Street Oval.
She has been with the Panthers since they joined Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition in 2015 and has made more appearances for them than any other player.
The club were initially unsure of how many games Davis had played for Warners Bay due to some missing records, but after some investigating worked out the match against the Magpies on Saturday night was in fact her 120th.
"It's really cool to have done it in the same club, but I'm also surprised because I've been injured a lot in the past seven years while playing there," Davis said.
Warners Bay went from wooden spooners in 2015 to champions in 2016, when older sister and Newcastle Jets co-captain Cassidy, 28, joined the team.
"The year we won the grand final was definitely a standout, and it was good to win a grand final with my sister," Davis said.
"I love playing with Cass. It makes it very enjoyable. She's obviously a very good role model and great to look up to and great to have in your team."
Warners Bay have the NPLW NNSW premiership in their grasp with one round left. They hold a three-point buffer over Broadmeadow in second and a far superior goal difference.
"We've just been building some really good momentum and it's just such a great bunch of girls," Davis said.
"We are all so positive and it's a really good culture as well. That's definitely a big impact with how we're going as well.
"We're all super keen to get into the semis and hopefully get to the grand final."
The team has plenty of star power in the likes of Cassidy and Jets teammates Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan, not to mention former national league striker and the competition's leading scorer Adriana Konjarski, but Panthers coach Craig Atkins also credits their success to the efforts of his backline.
"We've worked hard on our back four, on that composure and patience and building it up from there," Atkins said.
"We know once we get it into the middle to the final third, there's plenty of goals there for us, but that starts from the back as well."
Davis has played a key role this campaign, putting a frustrating couple of seasons behind her in which she needed ankle surgery for syndesmosis then was sidelined for a lengthy period due to concussion.
"This year in particular has been a real stand-out season for Airlie," Atkins said. "She controls that backline ever so well."
