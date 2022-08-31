Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newly appointed Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton looks to bolster Magpies on return to NPLW Northern NSW in 2023

By Renee Valentine
August 31 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keelan Hamilton, pictured second from the left in the back row at the Northern NSW Football Women's State Cup last year, will coach Maitland again in NPLW NNSW next year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Keelan Hamilton will be back in charge of Maitland next NPLW Northern NSW season and aims to strengthen the team's spine during recruitment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.