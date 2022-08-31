Keelan Hamilton will be back in charge of Maitland next NPLW Northern NSW season and aims to strengthen the team's spine during recruitment.
Hamilton coached the Magpies in their first season of NNSW Football's top-flight women's competition last year and Maitland Football Club announced over the weekend he would return in 2023 to replace David Walker, who has stepped aside due to other commitments.
Maitland were in the mix for finals last year before the season was cut short due to COVID.
This year they will finish fifth. The Magpies made a flying start to their 2022 campaign but have been hit hard by injuries.
"I think we need to look to improve a bit defensively; they've conceded a fair few goals again, the same as we did in the first year," Hamilton said.
"We'll look to add pretty much right through our spine. I'd like to try to improve our midfield and, with Bronte [Peel] heading overseas to college in the US, we need to look in that striker space.
"The club is pretty clear that it wants to progress and to take it to another level, both from a professionalism point of view but also wanting to challenge at the top end of the table and really figure in that title challenge."
Hamilton coached New Lambton to the 2019 premiership-championship double in Herald Women's Premier League.
He has coached last-placed Lake Macquarie in NPLM NNSW this year but announced last week he would not continue in the role next season.
