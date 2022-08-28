Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri, Newcastle Olympic seal top-four places while Warners Bay look set to grab premiership: NPLW Northern NSW round 20

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 28 2022 - 9:00am
Warners Bay appear to have the NPLW Northern NSW premiership sewn up with one round remaining before finals. Picture by Marina Neil

Charlestown and Newcastle Olympic sealed top-four positions and the premiership looks well and truly in Warners Bay's grasp after the penultimate round of NPLW Northern NSW over the weekend.

