Charlestown Azzurri grab finals spot as NPL premiership goes down to the wire

Charlestown secured a finals spot and helped set up a three-way premiership battle in the last round with a scoreless draw against Lambton Jaffas at Edden Oval.
While Maitland downed Edgeworth 3-1 at Cooks Square Park and Broadmeadow struck late to beat Cooks Hill 1-0 away to improve their premiership hopes, Azzurri held firm on Saturday to deny the defending NNSW NPLM premiers in their catch-up match.
The draw effectively sealed a top-five finish for Charlestown, who went to 34 points in fourth with their regular season over. Olympic and Valentine, both on 31, can draw level next week, but only Olympic can realistically better Azzurri's goal difference. Charlestown, at plus 14, are three better than Olympic, who play Weston, but 17 ahead of Valentine, who take on Edgeworth.
Azzurri were coming off three losses, all in which they had a player sent off, and coach Graham Law was pleased with the improved effort and discipline. Returning stars Taylor Regan and Jacob Melling, at centre-back and No.6 respectively, played key roles.
"We were very good," Law said. "Archie [keeper Nathan Archbold] didn't have to make a save and we had seven shots on goal."
Jaffas coach Shane Pryce thought the match was "pretty even" but Charlestown showed more desperation.
"They basically played to hold on I think and we didn't really push the button to go on and win the game either," Pryce said. "It was a bit of a dour performance from us. We were just a bit off our game."
Maitland regained the lead from Jaffas, going to 39 points - one up on Lambton and Broadmeadow. The Magpies will win the league if they topple Jaffas in their blockbuster final-round clash at Edden Oval next Sunday, but a draw or a Lambton victory will open the door for Broadmeadow. Magic edged ahead of Jaffas by a goal on for and against and finish against bottom side Lake Macquarie.
Magic were pushed all the way at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field before Jarred Baker scored from the spot on 89 minutes after Damon Green was fouled by Pat Bond.
Three teams remain in the hunt for the last spot in the top-five finals. Edgeworth (29 points) need to defeat Valentine and have Weston upset Olympic at Darling Street Oval. Olympic will qualify with a victory. Valentine need at least a draw, and for Weston to beat Olympic, to slip into fifth.
At Cooks Square Park on Saturday, Flynn Goodman put Maitland ahead in the ninth minute when he forced a turnover then finished his one-on-one chance. In the 18th, a touch from Goodman put James Thompson in space before he found Braedyn Crowley, who smashed home his shot.
Edgeworth responded in 32nd minute when Josh Rose got in behind and crossed to Jeremy Brockie, who scored with a diving header. But their joy was short-lived as Joe Melmeth got a foot on Thompson's ball across goal in the 39th minute for 3-1.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
