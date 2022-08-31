IT is a special experience playing on Old Boys' Day.
The players that have donned the jersey before us, the guys that have dug the well, get to come out and we get to celebrate them.
I didn't play last year but I have played a couple.
They've been great days, running out and having the old players clapping us on.
You obviously want to put in a good performance.
They're the ones that have built the club.
We had head of the club's old boys' group Steve Crowe in this week doing a jersey presentation for young Oryn Keeley, who made his debut a couple of weeks ago.
Kurt Gidley has been in too. We definitely know when it's Old Boys' Day.
My previous club Canterbury used to have one and it was a similar tradition. The Knights do it so well with the functions they have. It's a great day for anyone that has played for the club.
I was a mad Bulldogs fan as a kid, but every time they played the Knights it was always a tough day.
Paul Harragon and Ben Kennedy were probably the two Newcastle players I admired the most. Kennedy was one of the barnstorming forwards back in the day. As was Steve Simpson, and I loved Matty Parsons too.
As a kid, you're starstruck seeing players you idolise or look up to. I still feel like a kid when I meet them now.
It's our last game ... we don't want to finish on a sour note.
I respect everyone that played before me and what they did. Hopefully we play well for them on Sunday.
This year even more so, given we haven't had a good run at home. We want to put in a decent performance in front of everyone.
It's our last game until next year, so we don't want to finish on a sour note. It's a long time until we play again.
We just didn't get there last week against the Titans.
The first 15 or 20 minutes were OK, but then there was an avalanche of points they scored before half-time.
The second-half we played a bit better, but just couldn't get it done. I was adamant I scored a try and it looked like Jacob Saifiti did too. They were two possible tries we could have had that might have made it a different result, but it was not to be.
The Sharks have had a great year and their side looks stacked, so they're obviously coming up here to do a job on Sunday.
Defensively they've been outstanding, so we'll have to make sure we're at our best.
