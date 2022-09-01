Adamstown's Ablaze Dance Academy shines at the Sydney Opera House

STUDENTS at Adamstown's Ablaze Dance Academy have shimmied their way to the top of the state, winning a category at a prestigious Sydney Eisteddfod event.
Both the Ballet Scholarship and open age Jazz Dance Group finals were held at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Sunday.
Six groups competed in the Jazz Dance Group final.
The adjudicators awarded Ablaze's senior team of 21 students the top spot, National College of Dance in Lambton second place and TJS Dance Academy of Wollongong third place.
Ablaze director Bergen Lavelle said the students' routine Braveheart was choreographed by Isabella D'Accione.
"Our primary aim is to provide the highest standard of training for our students and the opportunity to showcase their talent," she said.
"This is a fantastic recognition of our students and teachers and their constant commitment and dedication to dance."
The guest artists were Lambton's new National Youth Ballet Company, which offers regional dancers opportunities to perform with world-class choreographers and professional musicians, composers and directors.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
