Pair charged over bikie-related home invasion and shooting at Edgeworth

DETECTIVES have charged two people after a bikie-related home invasion and a shooting at Edgeworth earlier this year.
Police have been told a woman, 24, went to John Hunter Hospital about 11pm on March 8 this year suffering lacerations to her head and leg after two men stormed her home at Edgeworth and slashed her with a machete.
A month later, on April 8, emergency services were called to a shooting in a car park in Arnott Street at Edgeworth and found a man, 27, suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad launched an investigation into the home invasion and Lake Macquarie detectives formed Strike Force Undola to examine the shooting.
Initial investigations led detectives to believe the incidents were linked and allegedly involved members of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
As part of ongoing joint investigations, strike force detectives raided a Cardiff storage facility earlier this month, where they allegedly uncovered a number of weapons, ammunition and a machete.
Police also seized a number of items consistent with the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang during a vehicle stop at Blackalls Park that day.
Following further extensive inquiries, strike force detectives raided a home at Blackalls Park on Monday morning.
A number of items relevant to the investigation were seized, including mobile phones and documents.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station, where she was charged with 12 offences, including special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, accessory after the fact of discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, conceal serious indictable offence, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, possess unauthorised pistol, possess unauthorised firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, act with intent to influence witness, and threat/cause injury/harm to prevent information to police.
She appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday where she was refused bail to appear in Toronto Local Court in October.
Police then raided a home in Crestview Street at Gillieston Heights on Tuesday morning and arrested 27-year-old Justin Bell.
Mr Bell was charged with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, accessory after the fact of special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, steal property in dwelling, and threat/cause injury/harm to prevent information to police.
The 27-year-old was refused bail to appear in Maitland Local Court today.
Investigations under both strike forces are ongoing, with further arrests expected.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
