Wondering how to spoil dad on Sunday? Breakfast at Wil & Sons is a definite contender.
Head chef Larry Woodcock has returned to the Darby Street venue after a year's absence with a spring in his step - and new seasonal menus to boot. The breakfast menu includes the pork benedict (fried pork, miso hollandaise, fried eggs, bok choy, chilli sauce, pickled cucumber) and the spiced turmeric scrambled eggs (chilli jam, tzatziki, zaatar, fried kale leaves, Sonoma sourdough).
As for the dinner menu, Woodcock says there are "lots of cold and raw smaller dishes, from kingfish ceviche with yuzu sauce and rice crackers, to Asian-inspired wagyu tartare with sweet sesame dressing and dashi prawn crackers, and salmon sashimi served with finely pickled apple and radishes from Newcastle Greens".
"My mains are always going to have an Asian influence because it's what I love. The fish of the day, for example, is served with pickled cabbage, tsuyu dashi sauce, kaffir lime oil and confit potatoes. There's also a half-head fried broccoli steak with curry katsu sauce, pickled ginger and rice cakes."
Woodcock's return to Wil & Sons has an interesting story behind it, which I will share soon in a separate story.
READ MORE: Wil & Sons head chef is as happy as Larry
Meanwhile, managing director Toby Wilson has had his hands full, navigating a new craft beer list and a newborn baby.
"We are back at full capacity after COVID so we feel it is time to get back into the full swing of rotating independent Australian craft beer," Wilson said.
"The huge positive of having 14 rotating taps is we can have a beer for everyone. We have been moving a lot more lagers and lower ABV beers as they seem to pair best with Larry's food, although we still have bigger IPAs, Hazys, darks, pales and limited releases for everyone to enjoy."
Wil & Sons is turning five soon and Wilson says it will be an excuse to celebrate "regular patrons and suppliers [who] feel like family to us now. It will be a time of celebrating memories, drinking and eating damn good food".
The Local Yolk Fathers Day Breakfast Box ($75). Available for delivery to dad's door ($75) or pick-up on Friday or Saturday from 111 Currans Road, Cooranbong. Details at thelocalyolk.com.au.
The Station, Newcastle Saturday, 10am to 5pm, live music, food trucks including Smokin Tiki Truck, Mr Hoagies and Pampa Flame, putt-putt golf, a licensed bar, BBQ cooking demonstrations, market stalls, a kids zone, velcro axe-throwing and more.
Cricketers Arms Hotel, Cooks Hill Live music, beer and food specials, lunch and dinner on Sunday.
The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle Sunday Surf & Turf, with three tasters of beer, $49.
Method Brewing, Islington Burgers by Piggy & Moo, Friday and Sunday.
8 at Trinity, Trinity Point Dining vouchers for dad, purchase online at 8attrinitypoint.com.au.
Paterson Tavern Sunday, 1pm to 4pm, The Big Daddy Board ($75) plus live music in the courtyard. Phone 0437 511 070 to book.
Delicacy of India, Morisset Open 3pm to 9.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, for a Father's Day special: complimentary house wine and dessert (dine-in only).
Boydell's, Morpeth Dad's first drink is free, and the full a la carte menu is on offer. Book at boydells.com.au.
Dawson's Oysters, Warners Bay Dawson's Dad's Day Seafood Platter ($65). Place your order by Friday for Saturday pick-up or home delivery. Phone 4948 9608.
Maddz on York, Teralba Maddz Father's Day Sweets Box ($40). Email or phone the store and provide your name, contact number, pick-up time and day.
Honeysuckle Hotel Sunday, Surf 'n' Turf, pork ribs, lamb shanks, beef rib eye, plus a mystery rum for dad on arrival.
Eden Grounds, Pokolbin Pre-book for Sunday and get a free beer, wine or glass of spirits for dad.
Julio's at Bannisters, Port Stephens Sunday, Father's Day Buffet ($69) with braised, roasted and grilled meats, salsas, tortillas, grilled corn and more.
Jewells Tavern, Jewells Sunday, Father's Day Menu includes 400g rump steak, 400g mega schnitzel, 400g grilled chicken breast, full rack of ribs, and wings. Bookings essential.
Hotel Delany, Newcastle Sunday, $45 dinner deal: 300g sirloin and a bottle of wine.
Royal Crown Hotel, Dudley Father's Day raffle on Sunday plus food specials. Book at royalcrownhotel.com.au.
Cupcake Espresso Father's Day Loaded Brownie Slab, Family Breakfast Box, Best Dad Ever Box and more. Pre-order online at cupcakeespresso.com.au.
Belmont Hotel Father's Day Special Menu all week: Sicilian braised lamb shank; 250g rump and BBQ glazed wings; crumbed lamb cutlets. Phone 4945 0444 to book.
Valentine Bowling Club Sunday, breakfast (8am to 10am) and lunch (noon to 4pm). Special Father's Day menu specials plus $4 schooners from noon to 4pm. Book by phoning 4946 7232.
Caves Beach Surf Club Sunday, Father's Day Lunch (adult $56, child $25). Book by phoning 0432 902 010.
Pokolbin Cider House Sunday, meet the Dusty Miner Craft Brewery and Pants Off Distillery teams; $10 cider, craft beer or gin paddles; lucky door prizes; free BBQ 11am to 2pm. Phone 4998 6722.
The Hunter Culinary Cookery Competition took place at TAFE NSW - Hamilton on Monday night under the expert eye of judges Tracey Amos, Joey Ingram and Shayne Mansfield.
The winner of Stage 1 (first year apprentices) was Lara Hagan (Margan Restaurant), and the runner-up was Taylor Grech (Local Connections). The winner of Stage 2/3 for second and third year apprentices was Rees Wilde (Flotilla). Judges said "the scores were very close in both apprentice levels with some good creativity and diversity in the dishes presented".
Also, entries for this year's 2022 Brett Graham Scholarship close at 5pm on Tuesday, September 6. Valued at $10,000, the scholarship offers the winner the opportunity to work with Graham at The Ledbury.
