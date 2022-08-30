One of Adamstown's favourite community gathering spots, The Barn, has announced it is closing its doors on September 11.
The venue, owned by Mat and Nat Austin, posted a notice on Monday on its Instagram and Facebook pages that said, "Dear Customers, it is with a heavy heart that we let you know The Barn is closing. Unfortunately, our lease is not to be renewed and our last day of trade will be Sunday 116h of September. So come on in and say hi while you still can."
Starting out in a Bondwood caravan on its current site, the venue grew into its own building, and became a focal point for not only Adamstown, but visitors from afar who enjoyed the food and atmosphere.
"It has been a turbulent past four and a half years of trade, we have learnt loads and overcome some huge challenges and are so grateful for all the incredible people we have met along the way," the instagram post says.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
