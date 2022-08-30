Newcastle Herald
The Barn at Adamstown closing permanently on September 11

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
August 30 2022
Saying goodbye: The Barn cafe, on the corner of Brunker Road and Narara Road, Adamstown, is closing on September 11.

One of Adamstown's favourite community gathering spots, The Barn, has announced it is closing its doors on September 11.

