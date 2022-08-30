Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Lake Macquarie fish kill: NSW EPA reveals Mannering Park phenomenon's likely cause

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 30 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie fish kill: NSW EPA reveals phenomenon's likely cause

THE conditions that killed a number of fish in Lake Macquarie earlier this month were likely natural, an investigation into the Mannering Park phenomenon has concluded.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.