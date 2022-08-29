Norwegian energy company throws its weight behind Hunter offshore wind project

Norwegian energy company Equinor and Oceanex have joined forces to progress offshore wind opportunities in NSW, including the Hunter.
The collaboration will combine Oceanex's local knowledge and experience gained over the last decade with Equinor's international experience and pioneering role in the development of offshore wind.
The company estimates the project would create 300 full time jobs over the project's 30 year lifespan.
It hopes to have the necessary planning approvals and funding in place for the Novocastrian project so it can begin the four year construction phase in 2028.
The company is also developing projects in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Public consultation has begun for a proposed wind project in Bass Strait off Gippsland. Consultation is due to take place for projects in the Hunter, Illawarra, Portland, Northern Tasmania and Perth Bunbury over the next few years.
Equinor and Oceanex said they would submit feasibility licence applications for offshore wind acreage in the Hunter, Illawarra and South Coast as soon as the government made the necessary declaration in those areas.
"Australia has set a net-zero target by 2050 and has signalled a strong desire to accelerate renewable energy as part of its energy mix," Lars Johannes Nordli, vice president business development renewables Asia and Pacific in Equinor said.
"Our ambition is to apply our industrial offshore experience and broad energy competence to create long-lasting value and supply homegrown renewables power to Australia by working closely with a strong local partner such as Oceanex in NSW.
"Assessing renewable opportunities in Australia supports our strategy as a global offshore wind major to build scale in core areas and secure growth options in attractive new markets early."
Oceanex chief executive Andy Evans said Equinor was an ideal partner to progress its Australian projects.
"Our optimism is heightened by detailed stakeholder engagement, strong industrial bases, especially in the Hunter and the Illawarra, and our high-level environmental studies and grid studies which support large new infrastructure uptake and state and commonwealth policies," he said.
"We look forward to continuing the development of our projects in NSW and working closely with Equinor to build this new industry in NSW."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
