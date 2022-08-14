Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

What offshore wind farms could mean for the Hunter

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
August 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE WIND: Floating offshore turbines could help replace coal power. Picture: DOCK90/Principle Power

Wind farms off the coast of Newcastle moved a step closer to reality last week when the federal government listed the Hunter as one of six preferred sites for the technology.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.