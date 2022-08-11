Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Subscriber

Newcastle Knights playmaker Anthony Milford primed for clash with former Brisbane Broncos teammates

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN NORTH: Anthony Milford. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Newcastle half Anthony Milford says he harbours no ill-will towards former club Brisbane but will do his outright best to dent their finals chances on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.