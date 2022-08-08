Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford booked in for surgery after scans confirm broken arm

JAKE Clifford's rollercoaster season looks certain to end on a frustrating note as the Newcastle Knights playmaker prepares for surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured arm.
Clifford was injured late in Sunday's 14-10 win against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday and scans on Monday confirmed the worst fears of Newcastle's medical staff. With four rounds remaining, the 24-year-old would appear at long odds to return this year.
In all likelihood, a season that started brightly with consecutive man-of-the-match displays against Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers has reached a disappointing conclusion.
Earmarked as Newcastle's primary playmaker in the pre-season, Clifford has played in only 12 of their 20 games after twice being dropped to NSW Cup.
His injury means Knights coach Adam O'Brien will again need to reshuffle his spine.
Adam Clune would appear the logical replacement for Newcastle's clash with Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, although O'Brien might also be tempted to give Phoenix Crossland a chance in the No.7 jersey.
The other selection dilemma O'Brien faces is the likely availability of leading tryscorer Edrick Lee, who has missed the past two games with a foot injury. The towering winger has scored 11 tries in 13 games for Newcastle this season, including 10 in his past seven outings.
But fill-in flanker Enari Tuala scored a double against the Tigers after reuniting with centre Bradman Best, returning from a broken thumb.
The other obvious change on Newcastle's team sheet will be the inclusion of enforcer David Klemmer, after the much-publicised saga last week that resulted in him being stood down and sanctioned for a run-in with high-performance manager Hayden Knowles.
Klemmer returned to training on Friday after accepting an undisclosed suspended fine and is expected to be reinstated to the starting line-up, although State of Origin representative Jacob Saifiti was outstanding against the Tigers, carrying the ball 150 metres and making 31 tackles, to state a strong case for retention in the run-on team.
"He's dealt with now, so he's back in the team," O'Brien said of Klemmer after Sunday's win. "He's training now, so I can pick him on Tuesday."
