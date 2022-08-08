Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford booked in for surgery after scans confirm broken arm

By Robert Dillon
August 8 2022 - 10:00am
SETBACK: Jake Clifford. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

JAKE Clifford's rollercoaster season looks certain to end on a frustrating note as the Newcastle Knights playmaker prepares for surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured arm.

