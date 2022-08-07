Broadmeadow come out on top after day featuring four red cards in NPL

Broadmeadow and Maitland were the big winners of a drama-packed Sunday in the NPLM NNSW which finished with four red cards and Charlestown dropping from first to fourth on the ladder.
Charlestown star Taylor Regan was sent off in first-half stoppage time after back-to-back yellow cards, the second for comments made to the referee, in a 2-0 round 21 loss to Broadmeadow at Magic Park.
Advertisement
Jarred Baker put Magic ahead in the 54th minute when his corner kick beat everyone to fall inside the far post. Broadmeadow sealed three points in the third minute of stoppage time when Keanu Moore hit the crossbar and Angus McLeod tapped in the rebound.
The result lifted Broadmeadow to the competition lead on 35 points, two ahead of Maitland (plus 21 goals), Lambton Jaffas (plus 19) and Charlestown (plus 18).
"We were just solid, and at this time of the year, that's what wins you games," Magic coach Damian Zane said. "That's three clean sheets in a week, and when you do that, it means you only need one goal. It's tough, all the fields are deteriorating, so you've got to take your chances and defend well."
Maitland moved from fourth to second with a 4-0 win over struggling Lake Macquarie at Cooks Square Park where Braedyn Crowley bagged a hat-trick. It sets up a massive clash between Maitland and Magic next week.
Jaffas improved just one point after a tense 1-1 draw with Edgeworth at Jack McLaughlan Oval. Both sides were down to 10 men in the 21st minute after Ben Hay (Jaffas) and Sascha Montefiore (Eagles) were shown reds following a brief scuffle.
Jaffas went ahead on 45 minutes when Kale Bradbery finished a great run and ball in from James Virgili.
Josh Rose got the equaliser on 75 minutes, placing his one-on-one chance perfectly. Both sides missed excellent opportunities in an end-to-end finish.
The Eagles (26 points) moved a point behind fifth-placed Olympic, who lost 2-1 to Adamstown on Saturday.
There was more drama on Sunday when Valentine, who had Matt Thompson, Nick Cowburn and Nicholas Martinelli suspended after midweek red cards, were denied a late leveller in a 3-2 loss to Cooks Hill at CB Complex. It left Valentine still two points outside the top five.
Jye Bailey hit a free kick into the top corner in the fourth minute of added time but it was ruled out because the referee had not blown his whistle. Bailey's retake was cleared off the line.
Cooks Hill led in the fourth minute via a quality Josh Benson finish. Valentine equalised in the 32nd minute with a strike from captain Harry Lane but Cooks Hill were back in front in the 36th when Daniel Yaxley teed up Sam Webb. A header from Jon Griffiths in the 45th made it 3-1.
Ryan Clarke slotted a penalty in the 69th to set up the tense finish at 3-2. Cooks Hill defender Pat Bond copped a second booking in the 90th.
Adamstown's home win, featuring goals from Anthony Wood just 16 seconds in and a top-corner strike from Dane Lawther in the 23rd, moved them a point ahead of Lakes (7) at the bottom.
Olympic, who scored in the 52nd minute, were backing up from their stellar Australia Cup performance on Tuesday night in a 1-0 loss to A-League premier Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.