Newcastle Rugby League: Maitland minor premiers in waiting; Central likely stay second; Cessnock, Macquarie, Souths now battle for last spots in top five

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
Maitland are the minor premiers in waiting and Central won't drop any lower than second but Cessnock, Macquarie and Souths will now battle it out for the remaining three semi-final spots over the last week of the regular season.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

