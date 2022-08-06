SCOTT Coleman expects the disappointment to linger for some time but the Hunter Wildfires coach knows he has plenty to build on next Shute Shield season.
On a bittersweet day, the Wildfires came from 26-7 down to pip Gordon 27-26 at Chastwood Oval on Saturday.
They ran in four tries to collect a bonus point, but it wasn't enough to secure a place in the play-offs.
The Wildfires entered the final round in ninth spot on 42 points, five behind Gordon and Easts. To move inside the eight, they had to either beat the Highlanders by 24 or have Easts lose to competition leaders Norths and not pick up a bonus point.
Unfortunately for the Wildfires, Easts scored five tries in a 32-29 defeat to Norths and collected two bonus points.
"We came in with a job to win with a bonus point and we did it," Coleman said.
"We scored with 30 seconds to go to be down by two points. Then we ran it from our own 22. We got down to there 22 from about 12 phases and earned a penalty. It was the best rugby of the day. Connor Winchester stepped up and nailed the kick.
"At full-time, three of the players ran over to me on the sideline and I had to say we had fallen short of the finals. They were shattered and all the boys behind them knew by their reaction.
"It was bittersweet. A bit like kissing your sister.
"I tried to address the team in the sheds but cried like a baby. I was so proud of them.
"The determination and resilience of this group of players is amazing. In every victory, bar one, we have come from behind to win."
The Wildfires notched nine wins, one more than Easts, who accumulated 17 bonus points. Among the wins were triumphs over top-four sides Sydney University, Randwick and Manly (twice).
"It is something we can build on next year," Coleman said. "We spoke about that. Hopefully we can keep 80-to-90 per cent of the group. There are four months before we start again and guys get different offers. I think we have done enough this year to show we are a credible side.
"Now we have to get the rest of the club going, starting with the colts. We will put a lot of time and resources into the colts program and our women, who are into the semis next week."
The Wildfires were again slow out of the blocks against Gordon, trailing 5-0 after five minutes, and were seemingly gone at 26-7 down.
Ngarhue Jones scored just before the break after a beautiful inside ball from Phil Bradford to breathe life into visitors.
"We believed at half-time that we could run them down if we stuck to our plan and kept grinding away," Coleman said. "As they have done all year, the boys lifted and found a way."
