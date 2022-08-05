THE Hunter Wildfires are not going to die wondering.
The Wildfires are in a three-way, final-round shoot-out for a place in the Shute Shield finals.
Ninth on 42 points, there are two possibilities for the Wildfires to secure a play-off berth for the first time in club history - both require a bonus-point win over seventh-placed Gordon (47) at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.
If the Wildfires beat the home side by 24 points and prevent them from getting a bonus point, they will leapfrog the Highlanders into the top eight on percentages.
If they notch a four-try win over Gordon but don't cover the margin, they need eighth-placed Easts (47) to lose to competition leaders Norths (65) and not collect a bonus point.
"We need a bonus-point win no matter what," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "We are going out to score tries. We won't be taking any penalty shots at goal.
"I will probably have the Norths-Easts game playing on Stan TV on the phone.
"Regardless, we want to beat Gordon by 24 points. That's our aim."
With attack in mind, Coleman has moved Nate de Thierry to inside centre for Tyrone Edwards. Will Feeney switches from wing to fullback, where he has played most of the season. Sevens specialist Chris Watkins comes in on the wing.
"We went with Nate at 12 to give us more attacking flare," Coleman said. "We need four tries. He was a game-breaker last year and is better suited closer to the action.
"Chris is a sevens player and will add a spark. He can get a bit lost on the wing, but hopefully he comes in looking for the ball."
The Wildfires pack is unchanged and although Coleman has signalled a more expansive game, the forwards will be key.
"We have put a lot of work into our set piece this week," Coleman said. "We want a good platform to attack from and be dominant if we can. We need to go through them, not just around them.
"It is going to be tough. Gordon have a very strong side. They have NSW Waratahs hooker Mahe Vailanu, Harrison Goddard (halfback) is back from LA, Jack McGregor is the Western Force number 10.
"They have some Super Rugby players but we are pretty confident we have the game plan to do it.
"We will know come 5pm Saturday."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
