Armed hold-up at Mayfield bottle shop sparks police appeal to public

POLICE are investigating an armed hold-up at a Mayfield drive-through bottleshop on Monday.
Officers were called to Hanbury Street after a white Holden sedan entered the Maitland Road drive-through off Hanbury Street about 10.45am.
"Police have been told that two men - both armed with knives - exited the vehicle and threatened a 23-year-old male employee while demanding money," NSW Police said in a statement.
"Both men then returned to the car and fled with a sum of cash, cigarettes, and the man's mobile phone, and were last seen heading north on Maitland Road."
Police said the employee escaped injury during the incident, and his phone has since been recovered.
Newcastle City police established a crime scene and have conducted a canvas of the area.
Investigators are hopeful that members of the public can help them identify and locate the men involved in the hold-up.
They have described them as both standing between 170cm and 180cm tall, with medium to solid builds.
They were wearing hi-vis jumpers, blue pants, white shoes and black gloves.
Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
